2020 Ryder Cup Team Captains talk preparation one year ahead of tournament

It is less than one year until some of the biggest names in professional golf play against each other in the 2020 Ryder Cup.

The international tournament will be played at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler.

The two 2020 Ryder Cup Team Captains sit side-by-side in a press conference on Tuesday morning with one of the most coveted pieces of hardware in the game of golf placed between them.

"The last few Ryder Cups haven't gone the way that we have liked, but you know, for us it's all about, for me anyways, it's about moving forward," said Steve Stricker, 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain.

The U.S. has only won three of the last ten Ryder Cups with the European Team most recently coming away with it last year after a match up in France.

"Clearly in Europe we get to set the golf course up, and we set it up every way we can to soothe our players," said Padraig Harrington, 2020 Ryder Cup European Team Captain. "In the States, we've seen that as well."

The Irish golfer sees Whistling Straits as a natural course with little his opponent could change to his team's advantage.

He also advocated for a neutral set-up in future Ryder Cups though he says it will not likely happen in his lifetime.

"The state is going to show up big time, and we're going to have the crowd on our side," said Stricker. "So, hopefully that will deter from what it looks like out there as far as an Irish setting."

Since their selection as captains earlier this year, both Harrington and Stricker say they have been busy with administrative work like designing bags, looking at clothes, and visiting the course.

They also have been spending a lot of time thinking about and planning for the men that they will coach as they decide what kind of coaches they want to be.

It will still be awhile before the teams are announced with golfers racking up points at other PGA tournaments to qualify for a spot in the 2020 Ryder Cup.

"If they make it in the top eight they deserve to be there, and then it's up to us to pick those last four guys," said Stricker.

"During the course of the last three months, you pick a new team every week if you're looking at it. This is very early doors," said Harrington. "Yes, I have looked at it. I said I wouldn't, and I will continue to look at it. People will continue to remind me of it."

The 2020 Ryder Cup goes from September 25 to September 27.