2020 Honor Flights canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

All Honor Flights are canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The local Old Glory Honor Flight says it received word from the national network that all missions to Washington, D.C. are off.

Honor Flights fly war veterans to Washington to see the memorials in their honor.

"While we are heartbroken, we would never put our veterans and volunteers at risk," reads a post on the Old Glory Honor Flight Facebook page. "Rest assured that we at Old Glory Honor Flight will never stop until we have given each and every one of our heroes their well-deserved, and long-overdue Tour of Honor. #undeterred"

Old Glory Honor Flight was scheduled to take a group of Korea vets to South Korea this year, but that trip was canceled.

