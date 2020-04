This year's Bellin Run will be a virtual race, according to event organizers.

Bellin Run (WBAY file image)

Race officials are strongly discouraging runners from running the Bellin Run Course on race day.

Participants will still receive a race shirt, as well as a metal, re-usable straw.

You can also defer your registration to next year, or receive a refund.

The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will also be a virtual race.