2020 Appleton Festival Foods Fireworks show canceled

The 2020 Appleton Festival Foods Fireworks show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Appleton Area Jaycees Board of Directors fully supports all measures to protect the health and welfare of our community. For this reason, it is with our deepest regrets that we must inform you that we’ve decided to cancel the 2020 Appleton Festival Foods Fireworks held on Friday, July 3rd, due to the COVID-19 pandemic," reads a statement from the Jaycees.

Organizers ask for patience as they reach out to vendors and performers lined up for the annual spectacular.

The Jaycees says organizers are working to put on a "bigger and better" fireworks show in 2021.

The Jaycees says the annual kickball tournament, the carnival and the Christmas shopping event for kids are still scheduled to go on as planned.

The Appleton Area Jaycees will provide updates on their Facebook page. CLICK HERE to follow.

This is one of several large events that have been canceled in the Fox Cities.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon presented by Miron Construction was scheduled for September 18-20. Organizers decided to cancel due to uncertainty around COVID-19.

EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh has canceled its 2020 fly-in. CLICK HERE to learn more about the economic impact of that cancellation.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Appleton's annual Octoberfest and License to Cruise weekend would not happen in a traditional sense. CLICK HERE for the story.