2019 Ride Across Wisconsin ends in Green Bay

Driving across the state of Wisconsin from La Crosse to Green Ba is not a short trip, but imagine doing the 225 mile trip on your bicycle.

Almost 1,000 people did that Sunday and celebrated over at city deck.

It's all for Ride Across Wisconsin or RAW.

A benefit for the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

"Which is the largest state advocacy cycling group in the whole nation which is really great," Ride Coordinator Amelia Kegel said. "So they're known for putting on great events which also include great parties like here in city deck this is pretty epic."

The cycling group has been riding across Wisconsin for 5 years now.

Normally the ride is from Dubuque, Iowa to Kenosha, but this year they decided to turn it up a notch.

"We're happy to report that we actually have our highest attendance yet," Kegel said. "We're at 905 riders that did this."

The 225 mile trek from La Crosse to Green Bay lasts two days for some riders, others did it in one.

"People got to decide if they wanted to try to do the whole thing in one day or two," said Kegel. "We have 500 folks that completed one day 225 miles. The fastest group came in around 10 or 11 hours."

Riders said they trained months before to prepare.

"Lots of miles on the road lots of practicing and getting out on the weekend," Biker Shari Vaderbush said.

"I had a couple of back to back weekends of 50 miles or 3 hours at time," Biker Mary Luebke said. "I just kind of worked my way up to longer distances."

Kegel said all the proceeds go towards the bike fed who will work on education, legislation and great events to make Wisconsin one of the best states to ride a bike.