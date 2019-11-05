2019 Veterans Day offers

Email Veterans Day events or offers to web@wbay.com

We recommend calling ahead, especially with restaurants, to make sure of participating locations and room for your party.

Applebees: Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can choose a free meal from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11.

Carnival Cruise Line: The Military Early Saver Bonus is available to members of the U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces through Monday, Nov. 11. Receive up to 30% off cruises, 2-for-1 deposits, Free room upgrades, up to $50 onboard credit and free price protection for sailings January 2020 and beyond. Contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL for details.

Chili's: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can receive a free dine-in meal from a select menu. Beverages and gratuity not included.

Denny's offers a free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 11, to active, non-active and retired military personnel with valid military ID or DD214. Build Your Own Grand Slam includes two pancakes, and two eggs, two bacon strips or hash browns. Beverages not included. Dine-in only.

Dunkin': On Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military receive a free donut of their choice. The first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin restaurants will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community. All Dunkin' customers can add their own custom message to digital cards featuring words of thanks and encouragement to active duty military on Dunkin's Instagram page. Select messages will be printed and mailed to active military members.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car offers a 5% discount on rentals all year-round, and for the fifth year Enterprise Car Sales offers military members, veterans and dependents receive a prepaid maintenance package ($300 value) with purchase of a used vehicle through the month of November.

Green Mill: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military with proof of service can receive any single item from our menu free if they dine in. Some restrictions apply (excludes wing sampler; pizza restricted to one-topping deep dish). Green Mill also offers a 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military every day with proof of service.

Great Clips: On Veterans Day, veterans and current military members can receive either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers who purchase a service at Great Clips on Nov. 11 gets a free haircut card to share with a veteran they know. Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Hyatt: Since 2018, Hyatt has offered current and former service members and their immediate family members 10 to 15 percent off their stay at nearly 500 participating Hyatt-branded hotels using code MILVET.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 15% off their total purchase every day. Includes regular, sale price and clearance items (some exclusions apply). Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Kohl's is doubling its Military discount valid Thursday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 11, to 30% off in-store purchases. Throughout the year, Kohl's offers Military Mondays with 15% in-store discounts. These are available to all active and former military personnel and their families with valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at the point of purchase.

Little Caesars: On Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., veterans and active military members receive a free $5 Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Preserve proof of service such as ID card or DD214 form. Offer expires at 2 p.m., even if you are in line.

Lowe's: Click here to enroll online for a 10% discount every day for current or veteran US armed forces members or their immediate family. See website for details and restrictions.

Marcus Theatres: All active and retired military members can see a movie for $7.50 at any time at participating theaters. Please present official Military ID card at the box office when purchasing tickets.

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15% off your entire purchase every day. Includes sale items. Some exclusions apply.

National Parks: All visitors are invited to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site with no entrance fee on Veterans Day.

PDQ Car Wash: All veterans and active-duty military personnel receive either a free Full Service wash or free Ultimate Exterior wash.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military guests receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster offers a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists with valid military ID or proof of service on Monday, Nov. 11. Valid in restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in restaurant.

Sam's Club: Qualified active or retired military and their spouses who join or renew their Sam's Club membership by January 31, 2021, get a free $10 gift card. Proof of valid U.S. military service identification required.

Sleep Number: Exclusive military and veteran savings on beds. Veterans families can receive an extra $100 off your purchase on top of any sale pricing. CLICK HERE to get a promotional code.

Sport Clips: On Veterans Day, $1 from every haircut service is donated to our VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship. In addition, active-duty military and veterans receive a free haircut with valid ID click here for participating locations.

Target: For a third year, Target offers a 10% military discount on one purchase through Nov. 11 for all military personnel, veterans and their families in stores and online. Some product exclusions apply. CLICK HERE to verify you qualify and receive a one-time coupon.

These organizations offered discounts in 2018. We could not confirm the same offers this year (but we'll keep checking).

Buffalo Wild Wings: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can receive one small order of wings for dine-in only.

DigiCOPY: Through Saturday before Veterans Day, all locations are distributing free Veterans Day cards and envelopes to fill out and mail or deliver yourself.

IHOP: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can receive red, white and blue pancakes.

Olive Garden: On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can receive a free meal from a select menu.

Packers Hall of Fame will give active military members and veterans free admission on Friday, Nov. 9 (2018), during museum hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Packers Pro Shop: On Friday, Nov. 9 (2018), active military members and veterans receive 10 percent off all in-store items (some exclusions apply, not available online).

Starbucks: On November 11, veterans, active service members and military spouses receive a free tall coffee. Limit one per customer. For every hot brewed coffee purchases on Nov. 11 at participating Starbucks, we'll donate 15 cents to Blue Star Families. When you give a Starbucks Veterans Card or eGift through Nov. 11, Starbucks will donate $5 to veterans service organizations Team Rubicon, Team RWB and The Mission Continues.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty service members receive a free lunch on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Choose from a special menu of 10 entrees, plus sides and a drink. Bring proof of service, such as military or VA card or discharge papers.

The Bar is offering any veteran or active service member a free entree or sandwich and side on Monday, Nov. 12 (2018). Valid from 11 a.m. to kitchen close at Appleton (Avenue or Lynndale), Green Bay (Holmgren Way or Lime Kiln), Oshkosh (Washburn St.) and Wausau (Market St.) locations.

US Army Corps of Engineers will waive fees for veterans, active and reserve component service members and their families at more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation facilities nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 11 (2018), and Monday, Nov. 12 (2018). Click here for Wisconsin sites

Walgreens: Nov. 9 - Nov. 11, veterans, active military and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-priced items with Balance Rewards card and proof of service. See stores for details and restrictions.