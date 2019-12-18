2019 Christmas travel expected to break records

More than a record-breaking 115 million people are expected to travel for Christmas 2019, according to AAA.

There will be 4.3 million additional travelers on the roads this year--up 3.9 percent from 2018.

Between land and air, AAA expects a total of 115.6 million holiday travelers--the highest number in the 20 years AAA has been tracking these statistics.

Peak travel time will be Sunday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

More than 104 million of those travelers will drive. INRIX transportation analytics company says people should expect heavy delays on Thursday, Dec. 26. The delays could double normal drive times.

People should just expect more traffic in general during the lead up to Christmas and days after.

“With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays, drivers will experience only incremental delays throughout the week. Although congestion will be lighter than normal, knowing when and where major delays will likely happen will help save time and reduce stress this holiday season,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

Air travel is on the rise. AAA says 6.97 million Americans are expected to fly this Christmas season. That's the most since 2003.

The number of people taking trains, buses and cruise ships will reach 3.81 million. That's up three percent from 2018.

Jarmusz attributes the increase in travel to low unemployment and more disposable income.

Gas prices are expected to be down for the holidays. The average cost of a gallon is $2.37.

