20-year-old Shawano man accused of stealing donations from cancer patients

A 20-year-old Shawano man is behind bars after police say he stole donations to a local charity.

The donations were intended for the Racing for a Reason fundraiser this weekend, a drive used to donate money to children battling cancer.

Shawano police have not identified the man yet or the items he took.

Pictures of him were captured by surveillance during the burglary.

"It was tough at first," Shawano County Fairground promoter and manager Brad Luepke said. "It made you a little sick to your stomach, but all in all it could've been a lot worst than what it was."

"It was a great video," Shawano Police Chief Dan Mauel said. "A lot of times you get grainy video and it so happened that this person looked right into the camera."

Mauel said the camera Luepke had in his office certainly helped.

"We're not at liberty to say at this point whatever it was -- cash or prizes," Mauel said.

Luepke is happy the suspect is caught but still can't understand why it happened.

"It made me sick to my stomach because we got a lot of stuff in here and there's a lot of effort, but it was more all the people who gave their time their money and their donations," said Luepke.