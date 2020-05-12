Brown County expands testing to residents without symptoms

Brown County announced two more deaths among COVID-19 patients on Tuesday and the expansion of testing to cover people who don't have symptoms of the virus.

The Public Health Department identified the patients as follows:

Male, 85, 54162 ZIP Code

Male, 65, 54304 ZIP Code.

Brown County suffered five deaths over the weekend.

The health department said Tuesday that 20 COVID-19 patients have died in Brown County.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki said Thursday that the county had 1,959 confirmed cases. That's up 48 from Monday.

Oneida Nation has recorded 22 confirmed cases. There was no increase from Monday.

Forty-two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Brown County. That's up two from Monday.

Paprocki announced a large jump in the number of people who are "out of isolation." She says 347 people no longer have symptoms and are out of quarantine. That's up 64 people from Monday.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach announced Tuesday that all Brown County residents will be able to get tested regardless of symptoms. That means you do not have to feel sick to get a free test at one of the community sites.

Streckenbach encourages all people to get tested.

The open-to-all testing starts Wednesday morning at the community testing sites at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr,, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St.

This allows the county to do additional contact tracing, isolating and quarantining in the effort to slow the spread of the virus and get the county's percent of positive cases down.

The county has tested 4,185 people since the community testing sites opened last week at the Resch Center and Casa Alba.

On Monday, the Resch Center tested 489 people. Casa Alba tested 375 people. It was the first day the county did testing of essential workers with or without symptoms.

CLICK HERE to register online for testing. You can also register by calling 211.

Hours for both locations are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sites have translation services available for people who speak Spanish, Hmong or Somali.

The sites offer drive-through and walk-up appointments. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to administer the tests.

Testing is for all ages. The National Guard can administer tests to ages 5 and older. Health care professionals on site can administer tests to children younger than 5.

Community testing is scheduled to go through May 22.

CLICK HERE to track Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers and data.