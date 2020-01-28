2 pet rabbits abandoned in Appleton, Humane Officer requests public assistance

Appleton police are asking for your help in finding who is responsible for abandoning two domesticated rabbits in the city's Peabody Park.

According to police, the rabbits were found in an abandoned box last week, and were brought to the Fox Valley Humane Association (FVHA).

Officials say both rabbits are doing well.

Police add it is a state crime to abandon animals, and they would like to provide resources to anyone who is struggling to care for an animal.

If you do have an animal you can no longer care for in the Fox Valley region, you're asked to contact the FVHA to discuss the surrender process.

Anyone with information about the abandonment is asked to call Appleton Police at 920-832-6414, or you can use the "REPORT" feature on the phone app.