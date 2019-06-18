2 off-duty officers killed in separate Wisconsin incidents

Two off-duty police officers have been killed in separate incidents in southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine police say Officer John Hetland was fatally shot Monday about 9:40 p.m. when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers bar. And Milwaukee police say Officer Kou Her died early Tuesday when he was struck by a speeding driver who ran a red light at a Milwaukee intersection. Milwaukee Chief Alfonso Morales says Her had just finished his shift in the 4th District. Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who has a history of drunken driving.

In Racine, multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the gunman who shot Hetland after the officer tried to stop the armed robbery.

The bodies of both officers were escorted to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in Milwaukee Tuesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)