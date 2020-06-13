2 new coronavirus deaths reported in Wisconsin, fewer than 100 patients in ICU statewide

The State of Wisconsin is reporting another decrease in the percentage of the amount of tests which were positive for the coronavirus.

The state received 11,309 results within the past 24-hours, a decrease from Friday’s 11,628 results.

Tests identified another 272 patients, which is down from Friday’s new cases of 333 new patients. There were also two more deaths reported.

Positive tests represented 2.4% of all the tests received since Friday, a decrease from Friday’s 2.75%, after two days of rising percentages.

The state has now seen 22,518 confirmed cases and 691 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.

So far, 388,399 people have tested negative for the virus throughout the state.

Meanwhile, 3,035 people have ever been hospitalized, or 13% of all confirmed cases. That's an increase of 32 people from Friday's report of 3,003 patients who had been hospitalized for the virus.

The DHS says 26% of coronavirus cases are still active, and another 71% have recovered, meaning 30 days passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their release from isolation was documented. Another 3% of cases were fatal.

There are 285 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. On Friday, that figure fell below 300 for the first time since last month. Of those who are currently hospitalized, 99 are in the ICU. Another 167 patients have pending test results for COVID-19.

26% of the state's hospital beds remain available.

The state has 68 public and private labs handling coronavirus testing. That's five more since Thursday.

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 7 cases (1 death)2458

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 24 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,458 cases (+16) (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 86 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 63 cases

Clark - 50 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 56 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 933 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Dodge - 423 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 132 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 259 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 106 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Green - 75 cases

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 17 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 21 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 155 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 24 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,343 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 110 cases (+10)

Lafayette - 41 cases (+3)

Langlade - 5 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 42 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 79 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 39 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 9,418 cases (+108) (350 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 30 cases (+1) (1 death)

Oconto - 44 cases (+1)

Oneida - 14 cases

Outagamie - 331 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 190 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 52 cases (+1)

Polk - 36 cases (1 death)

Portage - 71 cases (+3)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,986 cases (+11) (54 deaths)(+2)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 752 cases (+8) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 9 cases

Sauk - 86 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 62 cases

Sheboygan - 147 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 111 cases (+1)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 56 cases (+7)

Vernon - 24 cases (+2)

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 471 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 290 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Waukesha - 894 cases (+10) (34 deaths)

Waupaca - 71 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Waushara - 16 cases

Winnebago - 506 cases (+21) (9 deaths)

Wood - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 1 case

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 8 cases

Iron - 2 cases

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

