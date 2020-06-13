2 new coronavirus deaths reported in Wisconsin, fewer than 100 patients in ICU statewide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The State of Wisconsin is reporting another decrease in the percentage of the amount of tests which were positive for the coronavirus.
The state received 11,309 results within the past 24-hours, a decrease from Friday’s 11,628 results.
Tests identified another 272 patients, which is down from Friday’s new cases of 333 new patients. There were also two more deaths reported.
Positive tests represented 2.4% of all the tests received since Friday, a decrease from Friday’s 2.75%, after two days of rising percentages.
The state has now seen 22,518 confirmed cases and 691 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.
So far, 388,399 people have tested negative for the virus throughout the state.
Meanwhile, 3,035 people have ever been hospitalized, or 13% of all confirmed cases. That's an increase of 32 people from Friday's report of 3,003 patients who had been hospitalized for the virus.
The DHS says 26% of coronavirus cases are still active, and another 71% have recovered, meaning 30 days passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their release from isolation was documented. Another 3% of cases were fatal.
There are 285 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. On Friday, that figure fell below 300 for the first time since last month. Of those who are currently hospitalized, 99 are in the ICU. Another 167 patients have pending test results for COVID-19.
26% of the state's hospital beds remain available.
The state has 68 public and private labs handling coronavirus testing. That's five more since Thursday.
County case numbers
Wisconsin
Adams - 7 cases (1 death)2458
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 24 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,458 cases (+16) (38 deaths)
Buffalo - 7 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 86 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 63 cases
Clark - 50 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 56 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 933 cases (+3) (30 deaths)
Dodge - 423 cases (+8) (4 deaths)
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 132 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 259 cases (+6) (6 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 106 cases (+3) (12 deaths)
Green - 75 cases
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 17 cases (+1)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 21 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 155 cases (+3) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 24 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,343 cases (+7) (36 deaths)
Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 110 cases (+10)
Lafayette - 41 cases (+3)
Langlade - 5 cases
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 42 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 79 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 39 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 9,418 cases (+108) (350 deaths) (+1)
Monroe - 30 cases (+1) (1 death)
Oconto - 44 cases (+1)
Oneida - 14 cases
Outagamie - 331 cases (+13) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 190 cases (+2) (13 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 52 cases (+1)
Polk - 36 cases (1 death)
Portage - 71 cases (+3)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,986 cases (+11) (54 deaths)(+2)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 752 cases (+8) (21 deaths)
Rusk - 9 cases
Sauk - 86 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 62 cases
Sheboygan - 147 cases (+10) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 111 cases (+1)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 56 cases (+7)
Vernon - 24 cases (+2)
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 471 cases (+2) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 3 cases
Washington - 290 cases (+1) (11 deaths)
Waukesha - 894 cases (+10) (34 deaths)
Waupaca - 71 cases (+5) (3 deaths)
Waushara - 16 cases
Winnebago - 506 cases (+21) (9 deaths)
Wood - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 1 case
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 8 cases
Iron - 2 cases
Keweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).