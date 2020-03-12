2 more cases of COVID-19; 7 in one week

Wisconsin health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total to 7 new cases in one week.

The Department of Health Services says both of these new cases are in Dane County, and both patients had contact with one of the patients who was confirmed to have COVID-19 earlier this week.

They're being isolated at home.

COVID-19 is the disease contracted from the coronavirus.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on Thursday.

People can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus -- and many other illnesses -- through good hygiene. This includes frequent and thorough hand-washing and covering your coughs and sneezes.

Health officials also ask you to be more conscious about how often you touch your face. Stay home if you feel sick to avoid infecting others, and consider canceling travel plans.

People are encouraged to have at least a two-week supply of food, toiletries, and prescription medicines on-hand. "This advice is not intended to encourage the hoarding of supplies, but to keep you from having to go to a public place in the event that you become ill and need to isolate at home for two weeks," Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.