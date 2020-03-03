2 displaced following Green Bay duplex fire

Fire officials say two adults have been displaced following a duplex fire in Green Bay Tuesday evening.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Silver Spring Drive at 7:10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the eves, and fire visible through the living room windows.

They were able to contain the fire to the living room area, however heat and smoke damage was done throughout the unit.

The other side of the duplex wasn't damaged.

The Red Cross and family members are helping the displaced adults.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and damage is estimated at $100,000.

No one was injured during the incident.