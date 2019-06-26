2 men escape after Sheboygan shooting

Police are asking for the communities efforts to help locate two men after a shooting.

At approximately 3:24 p.m., Police were called to a disturbance in the area of Moenning Road and Fox Grove in Sheboygan.

During the situation, a man had exited the victim’s home and entered a vehicle trying to escape. The man has been identified as a 25 year old Keenan L. Gardner of Racine.

As Gardner entered the vehicle, another person got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the victim’s home.

No one was injured, and the passenger is currently unidentified. He was described to be a tall black male, approximately 6’1 and weighting around 145 pounds.

The vehicle the two men were driving was an older gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and it is not a threat to the community. They are actively looking for Keenan L. Gardner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joel Clark at (920) 459-3349 or the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333

