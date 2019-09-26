2 hurt as garage fire spreads into Green Bay duplex

Two people were hurt during a garage fire at a duplex on Green Bay's west side Thursday evening.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire on the 1300 block of Nelson St. was reported at 6:17 p.m. Fire crews were there within 3 minutes and they had the fire out five minutes later.

By that time, the fire spread into the residence. There was damage to both garages, both homes and the attic.

One person who tried extinguishing the fire themselves suffered burns and was taken to the hospital. A second person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters know the fire started in one garage but they're still investigating exactly what caused it.

Damage is estimated at $60,000. The four people who lived in the duplex had to find another place to stay.