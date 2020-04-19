2 hospitalized following Sheboygan crash

Sheboygan Police say two people have been hospitalized for what they say are serious injuries following a crash late Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Erie Avenue and N. 10th Street at 10:53 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old Sheboygan man, had stopped at a red light while heading west on Erie Avenue.

While stopped for the light, police say the SUV was hit by a passenger car, driven by a 16-year-old Kohler boy.

Police didn't immediately say which direction the teen was driving.

Officials add both drivers were treated at the scene before being taken to hospitals out of Sheboygan for serious injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.