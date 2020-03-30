2 gas stations burglarized in Sheboygan in 1 week, investigation underway

Sheboygan Police are currently looking into two burglaries which happened within one week on the city's south side, and are asking the public's help in solving the cases.

According to police, the incidents happened at at separate businesses, the first on March 25, and the other on March 29.

Officials say both businesses were closed at the time of the incidents, and no employees were present.

Police say in each case, the suspects were able to enter through a door that was either unlocked, or improperly locked.

In addition, police say the main target of the burglaries appears to be cigarettes and vaping equipment.

If you have any information regarding the burglaries is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to the Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-283-8436, or by visiting www.cuffthem.com.