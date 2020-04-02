2 emergency polling locations created in Green Bay due to COVID-19 concerns

Green Bay city officials say they have created two special emergency polling locations for the upcoming election due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials say the two locations will be at West High School's gymnasium and at East High School's gymnasium.

Anyone who lives in Wards 25, as well as 2-47, may vote at West High School, which is located at 966 Shawano Avenue.

Voters using West High School are asked to use the parking lot next to the high school.

Officials say there's a lot on the east side of the school closest to the gym, and on the west side of the high school, furthest from the gym.

You're asked to not park on Shawano Avenue, or block driveways in the area, or park in 'no parking' zones.

Meanwhile, anyone in wards 1-24, 26 and 27 may vote at East High School.

Parking will be available in the lot next to the high school.

Voters are asked to not park on Baird, or block driveways.

Officials say both locations are compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, and will mandate protective practices such as leaving a six foot physical separation from others, coughing and sneezing into a sleeve, and will have police personnel to make sure everyone remains safe.

Voters are also strongly urged to not bring children to the polls.

There will also be freshly sanitized pens available at each station, however voters are also encouraged to bring their own black ball-point pens.

Everyone is asked to have their photo identification ready for poll workers to inspect.

Voters who still need to register will be able to do so, however officials add registration will take longer than usual.