2 dogs lost following late Tuesday morning crash in Town of Algoma

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says two dogs who were inside one of the vehicles involved in a crash late Tuesday morning are now lost.

Authorities say the crash, which happened at 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 21 and Oakwood Road in the Town of Algoma.

The two dogs inside one of the vehicles are now lost, and authorities say they could possibly be injured, somewhere in the area.

The dogs are named Teago, a Bloodhound, and Tide, a Chesapeake.

If you see them, you're asked to call the owner directly at 920-290-2323, as authorities say dogs get spooked after being in a crash, and it is better to simply report a sighting and to let the owner retrieve their dogs.

The Sheriff's Office says if you see them, you can also call them at 920-236-7300.

Authorities are also asking community members who want to help find the dogs to not stop and park on the highway.