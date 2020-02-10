2 displaced, no injuries during Green Bay house fire

Fire officials say no one was home when a fire broke out on the 1400 block of S. Locust St. late Monday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the home shortly before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, officials say smoke was coming from the eaves and roof, and flames were coming from a basement window in the back of the home.

The fire spread into the attic and through the roof before it was completely extinguished.

Fire officials say no one was injured during the incident, but two people have been displaced, and damage is estimated at $120,000.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The incident is being investigated by the Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. Fire Marshal's Office.