2 displaced after North Fond du Lac house fire

Fire officials say two people have been displaced following a residential fire late Tuesday morning.

According to Fire Chief Jake Flaherty, crews were called to a home on Maine Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m., and were on the scene for about four hours.

Flaherty says a man home at the time was able to safely escape, and his girlfriend wasn't home at the time of the incident.

Fire officials say the home, which is a rental property, suffered significant damage, and no one is able to live in it.

At this time, officials say the fire is suspected to have started in the kitchen on top of the stove.