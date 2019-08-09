2 dead after man opens fire on Houston interstate during rush hour

Police in Houston are searching for a gunman who opened fire in the middle of the interstate during rush hour Thursday, killing two people.

Investigators say the shooter’s sedan struck another vehicle, causing it to spin out. Two suspects then got out of the vehicle, one of them armed with what a witness says looked like an AR-15.

Authorities say the armed suspect opened fire on the victims' car as it began rolling towards him, killing both men inside.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Police sources say a large trash bag containing marijuana was found in the car.

Another motorist who was armed fired at the gunman, but it’s not known if he was struck.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.