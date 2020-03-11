2 dead, 2 injured in Waukesha County stabbing, 1 in custody

Sheriff's officials say two people are dead and two others have been injured in a stabbing in Waukesha County.

Sheriff Eric Severson says deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Waukesha shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the four victims.

Severson says a male suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The sheriff says the male is believed to have acted alone. The injured victims were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not released.

The sheriff declined to identify any of those involved, as families were still being notified.

