2 arrested, cocaine found at Fox Crossing home

Fox Crossing Police say two people have been arrested after officials found thousands of dollars in cash, as well as crack and powder cocaine, following a traffic stop.

Police say an investigation including the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit involved a home on the 900 block of Strohmeyer Court in Fox Crossing on Monday, January 27.

During the investigation, police say there were controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Leslie Howard.

Police add they believed the source of supply was from Howard's son, Tylor Johnson, who lived in the basement.

When Johnson left the home, investigators then watched the vehicle until a traffic stop was done, and a K9 alerted on the vehicle.

While searching, officials say they found $3,533 in Johnson's wallet, who was then arrested.

Both the money and the Dodge Charger Johnson was driving were seized, and a search warrant was issued for the home.

Inside, five people, including Howard, were detained while officials searched the home.

Officials say they found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, high=end wrist watches, identifiers, and an additional $2,000 of U.S. currency.

Police say Howard was arrested, while the others were released.

Both Howard and Johnson were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

The incident is still being investigated by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit.