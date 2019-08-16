1971 Corvette stolen from Brown County home

A vintage 1971 Corvette has been stolen from a home in Brown County.

On Aug. 15, the classic blue Vette went missing from a home on Dickinson Rd in the Town of Morrison.

The Sheriff's Office says the car has a Wisconsin Collector plate.

The Corvette was last seen in the area of County Highway W and Park Road in the Town of Morrison at about 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 15.

It's believed the thief suffered a hand injury at some point and was bleeding.

The 1971 Corvette was one of the last years to have front and rear chrome bumpers.

If you have information, call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-366-0147.

