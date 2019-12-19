19-year-old shot and wounded in Oshkosh

Oshkosh police say a 19-year-old man was shot and wounded at a home on the 800-block of Frederick Street.

Police say the man had a single gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers say the shooting happened about quarter to six Thursday evening. They say no one else was injured and they believe what happened was an isolated incident.

People with information who can help investigators are asked to call Oshkosh police Detective Robertson at (920) 236-5723.

You can also provide information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.