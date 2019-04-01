18 harmless pranks to pull this April Fools’ Day

Monday is April Fools’ Day, which means you’ll likely prey on the gullible or be targeted by pranksters.

If you don't want to fall victim to pranksters, trust no one.

If someone tells you something, there's nothing wrong with telling them to prove it. But do not get caught with egg on your face because you fell for it.

See a friend’s Facebook status saying she’s pregnant? Wait until Tuesday to congratulate her.

See someone's status about a break-up? There's nothing wrong with consoling them the next day.

See a shocking headline on social media? Think twice before hitting share. (Actually, do that every day.)

Now, if you’d like to take advantage of the unsuspecting, pull out a pen and paper. (Or, just take some screenshots because it’s 2019.)

The following list is for you:

Caramel onion - For this, you'll need an unpeeled red onion, caramel and a popsicle stick. Put the onion on the stick and dip it into the melted caramel. When the victim bites down, they'll experience a sweet-tasting foulness they won't soon forget.

M&Ms or Skittles? - This one is so simple, a child could do it. All you need is a candy dish, M&Ms and Skittles. Pour the candy into the dish and mix them together.

Sugar and salt - The white powdery substances could be twins, but they taste so vastly different. Simply put sugar in the salt shaker and fill your sugar container with salt.

Salted cookies - Bake cookies and instead of using sugar, add salt.

Cheesy armpits - Take a stick of deodorant and turn the bottom knob until the deodorant is completely exposed. Scoop out any remaining product with a spoon. Next, use the spoon to pack cream cheese into the empty container and carefully shape it to look like a new stick of deodorant. Refrigerate if you need to solidify the cheese again.

Unresponsive desktop - Take a screenshot of the victim's desktop. Set the screenshot as the desktop wallpaper. Hide all their apps and the taskbar at the top of the screen. The victim will click themselves into a fit.

Pardon me, I can't hear you - Place a small piece of clear tape over the speaker part of the handset and watch the person get annoyed at the caller. For more fun remove the tape for a while then stick it back. Continue this on and off throughout the day.

The old flip screen routine - Click Ctrl+Alt+the down arrow and the display will flip vertically and the mouse controls with it. Impossible to get out of unless you know the shortcut which is the same, but with the up arrow instead.

Out of service - Put "Out of service" on all the toilet cubicle doors. Watch all of your colleagues run around. Why not add to the banter and put signs on the elevator doors as well.

Plastic wrapped doorway – Whether it's the main door, your office door or the bathroom door, it can be hysterical watching a coworker bounce off! This prank is most effective in a dimly lit space to avoid glare spoiling the surprise. Sometimes just a strip waist high does the trick and goes most easily undetected.

Dead mouse – No, we're not talking about killing any real animals here. For this April Fools office prank, position a sticker (or tape a piece of paper) under the mouse on their computer. Whether it's a laser mouse or a ball-rolling mouse, the sticker will interfere with the mouse's ability to work. Once they finally realize why their mouse isn't working, they will look under their mouse and see the sticker or tape. Don't forget to write "April Fools" on it.

Ghost mouse - Speaking of a mouse, your PC probably allows for a secondary input device. Use one of the USB ports and connect a wireless mouse to someone else's computer. Watch from afar as the victim loses patience with their device.

Biggest fan in the office – Deck your coworker's or boss' office out in posters and fan gear from a celebrity they don't really love.

Chair wrap – From foil to wrapping paper to toilet paper, decide on your material of choice for this April Fools office prank. Wrap your coworker's chair completely, sneaking a whoopee cushion under the wrap beforehand. When they walk in and see their chair wrapped, they'll likely laugh and expect the joke is over… until they sit down on the hidden whoopee cushion.

Now onto some of the more extreme pranks to pull.

Fake Wall - In this awesome prank, a group of workers worked overnight to put up a wall in a hallway that held 11 senior offices. People really had no clue what to do.

Sneeze – Do you have a germaphobe that works with you? This one is a classic. A co-worker pretends to sneeze and sprays water into the air making it look like a cloud of flying germs is landing all over your desk.

The reaction is priceless. (CAUTION: This video contains language that is NSFW.)

Let It Snow – Put some confetti or glitter on top of a ceiling panel where your victim will be sitting. Get some fishing line, and when you’re ready, let it snow. Some ambient Christmas music could also help.

Voice-activated Printer – Make a fake set of instructions for a voice-activated printer and tape it to a printer. With technology always upgrading, I guess it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if a printer could turn voice activated. But this employee really buys it and doesn’t understand why it won’t work. Easy and effective for gullible co-workers.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.