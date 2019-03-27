170,000 rechargeable power banks recalled, one report of igniting house fire

Daniel M. Friedman is recalling around 170,500 Universal rechargeable power banks due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC says the power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The firm has received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage.

These power banks were sold at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide, CPSC says. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported. See the full report HERE.

