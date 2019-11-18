16-year-old Appleton boy arrested with fake gun at transit center

A 16-year-old Appleton boy was arrested with a look-alike fake handgun at after an incident at the Appleton Transit Center Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the transit center at 4:05 p.m. for a report of a male pointing the handgun near a group of patrons. They were told the suspect had the handgun in his pocket.

The boy immediately ran when police arrived but officers quickly caught up to him and discovered the handgun was a fake. Officers confirmed it had been pointed at other people, and they confiscated it as evidence.

They referred the boy to Outagamie County Juvenile Intake for possible criminal charges.