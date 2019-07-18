16 vehicles damaged when piece of steel flies off trailer on I-41

More than one dozen vehicles were damaged Thursday morning when a piece of steel came off a flatbed trailer on I-41.

It happened about 7 a.m. near the interchange with Highway 10, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says 16 vehicles hit the piece of steel. The majority of the damage came from blown tires.

The scene on I-41 NB stretched from US 10 to Wisconsin Ave in Outagamie County.

The Sheriff's Office praised the drivers for keeping their cool during what was likely a scary situation.

"It was raining at the time of the incident and even though the operators of the damaged vehicles knew they were going to hit the debris, they did not swerve into other lanes causing additional crashes and damage. While it is unfortunate these operators incurred damage to their vehicles, they all did a great job not panicking and creating a worse situation," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The truck driver didn't know what happened. A driver flagged the truck down and it returned to the scene.

"The load was strapped but this piece of steel was not secured within the load and eventually slid out and onto the roadway. The company was cited for failure to secure load," says the Sheriff's Office.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Town of Grand Chute Police Department helped WCSO at the scene.