145 jobs lost as Tramontina closes Manitowoc facility

Nearly 150 workers are out of a job after Tramontina announced the closure of its Manitowoc facility.

The cookware company says the closure is effective immediately. The Manitowoc facility employed 145 people.

Tramontina is also cutting 100 positions at its operation in Sugar Land, Texas.

“This is an extremely difficult announcement for both Tramontina U.S. Cookware and Tramontina USA, and we certainly recognize the impact on our employees and the Manitowoc and Sugar Land communities,” said Marcelo Borges, President & CEO of Tramontina USA, Inc.

Borges says the decision to close the Manitowoc plant is based on production cost increases over several years. The company also cites higher tariffs on materials used to make cookware.

"While Tramontina has made substantial equipment and facility investments at the Manitowoc factory to provide greater efficiencies, the company has also absorbed numerous cost increases over the last several years, including but not limited to increases in raw materials, labor and freight expenses. There also has been cost increases from higher tariffs assessed on components used in making cookware, such as glass lids, chrome plated handles, aluminum and steel studs, rivets and screws," reads a statement from Tramontina.

The company plans to consolidate production in its factories in Brazil.

Tramontina says it is looking for a company to buy the Manitowoc plant.

Tramontina opened its Manitowoc facility in 2005.

