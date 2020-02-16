$130k raised ahead of Oshkosh Polar Plunge

The Special Olympics of Wisconsin held its annual Oshkosh Polar Plunge on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 people took turns jumping into the frigid waters of Lake Winnebago.

Participants had already raised $130,000 by the time of the first plunge, but cash donations are still being counted.

If you'd like to participate in the Polar Plunge, there is another event happening next month.

It will be held on March 7th in Green Bay.

There are still seven more Polar Plunge events happening around the state.