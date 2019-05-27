13-year-old struck by gunfire in her Milwaukee home

A 13-year-old girl has been struck by a gunshot in her Milwaukee home that police say was fired from outside the house.

Authorities say individuals in vehicles were exchanging gunfire when a bullet entered the teen's bedroom and grazed her Sunday about 10:30 p.m. She was treated at a hospital and was expected to be OK.

The girl is the third teenage victim of gun violence in Milwaukee over the Memorial Day weekend.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)