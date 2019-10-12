13-year-old seriously injured in vehicle crash

On October 12th, 2019, around 2:09pm, the Sheboygan Police and Fire Departments were on scene for an injury during a car crash at the intersection of N 13th St. and School Ave.

Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on N 13th St. hit 3 parked vehicles and a 13-year-old standing at the rear of one of the parked vehicles.

The 13-year-old was taken to Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan and then was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee by helicopter.

A 16-year-old was the driver of the vehicle headed northbound and was taken into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.