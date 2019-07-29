12 apparent overdose deaths this weekend in Milwaukee County

Authorities say a dozen people died of apparent drug overdoses this past weekend in Milwaukee County.

The medical examiner's office says three of the 12 died in less than one hour Sunday. And in less than five hours Saturday, five people died of suspected overdoses.

The majority of the deaths are in Milwaukee. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

7/29/2019 6:42:41 AM (GMT -5:00)