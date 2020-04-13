$114.9M referendum for new Neenah High School

Neenah voters have passed a $114.9 million referendum for a new high school in the area.

Voters passed the referendum by a vote of 8,817 - 7456.

The referendum, which district officials say is the first successful facilities referendum supported by voters in more than 25 years, will allow a new high school to be built.

The school will have additional space and facilities for all high school students of the Neenah Join School District in the fall of 2023.

Officials add the passed referendum comes one year after a failed $129.58 million referendum which would've created a new middle school to replace Shattuck.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, Superintendent of the Neenah Joint School District, says the tax impact, which will be $99 per $100,000 of property value throughout the next 20 years, won't be felt until the District begins borrowing money for the project, and adds it will likely be less than the projected $99 due to what officials say are historically-low interest rates.

The failed 2019 referendum would have added $167 per $100,000 of property value.

District officials say the last successful facilities referendum was a $15 million referendum to build the link at the high school, and make upgrades at other schools on February 21, 1995.

According to the district, all of the buildings there are more than 50 years old, and on average, are more than 70 years old.