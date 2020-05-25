11 residents, 5 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Oshkosh senior living facility

More than a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a senior living facility in Oshkosh.

According to Miravida Living website, out of the 91 residents tested at the Bethel Home, 11 have returned positive and 55 have been negative.

In addition, five tests have come back positive out of the 165 tests for staff, with another 79 test results listed as negative.

The website, as well as a Facebook post, state all of the positive cases have been in Serenity Garden, which is described by the company as a memory care unit within Bethel Home.

Staff members wrote they are monitoring their residents.

Miravida Living says there are two residents who are receiving care through hospice, with one resident receiving palliative care.

Another person who was receiving palliative care died Monday morning.

The company says testing is also being done at Eden Meadows, where 28 residents and 57 employees were tested.

The company says so far, 21 of those tests have returned, all negative.

Both Bethel Home and Eden Meadows are listed as Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation living facilities on Miravida Living's website.

Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) listed Bethel Home as one of two nursing homes currently undergoing an active public health investigation in Winnebago County.

The other nursing home named by the DHS in Winnebago was Park View Health Center.

The nursing homes are two of seven locations in Winnebago County to have had facility-wide investigations for COVID-19.

DHS officials are only releasing names of nursing homes which have active investigations for COVID-19.

The DHS report is updated every Wednesday afternoon.

WBAY will continue to follow this story.