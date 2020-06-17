$10K signature bond ordered for man charged in De Pere boy's death

A Suamico man charged in the death of a child appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Matthew Georgia, 39, is charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle in the death of Christian Warzniak, 5.

Georgia made his initial appearance Wednesday in Brown County Court. The court ordered a $10,000 signature bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.

Action 2 News reported on the case in May. Mother Tara Heath recorded a raw and emotional Facebook Live video mourning her son, Christian.

She addressed Georgia in the video. "You ran Christian's head over with a 6,000 pound truck as a result of your fury," Heath said.

According to the criminal complaint, Georgia was backing his pick up truck out of Heath's De Pere driveway when the child was struck. Heath says the accident happened as Georgia "gunned it" following an argument.

Georgia told police there was no argument and he was simply backing up and didn't realize he had hit the child.

The criminal complaint says while Heath performed CPR on her son, a frantic Georgia called 911.

Georgia was not arrested. He was issued a summons and asked to appear in court on June 17.