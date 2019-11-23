10-year-old hunter bags his first buck

Saturday was a special day for millions here in Wisconsin.

The gun-deer hunting season is officially underway.

Hunters across the state are sporting their blaze orange and waiting for that perfect deer to walk by their stands.

It doesn't get much better than this on opening day.

"I feel good," Wayat Ondik said. "This my first year."

10-year-old, Wayat, goes hunting with his dad often.

"I usually just tag along with a BB gun so, I was never really able to kill it," Ondik said.

But this year was a little different.

"I used a 7 mm," said Ondik. "I shot it around like over here."

Wayat shot his first buck for the very first time.

"I was just shocked that I actually killed it," said Ondik.

His dad Corey, said they used a special method for the winning shot.

"We did the old 1,2,3 pull the trigger method and I told him to be ready," Wayat's Father Corey Ondik said. "So on the count of 3 he shot and it took off and then I shot to make sure it didn't go any further."

Corey said before the season started, he and Wayat would practice shooting targets at home.

It's safe to say the practice didn't go to waste.

"He felt that he was ready to go so, he took it upon himself and he made it happen," Corey Ondik said.

For Wayat, well, this is just the beginning to a successful gun-deer hunting season.