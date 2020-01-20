10-year-old boy dead after Memphis shooting

A child was rushed to the hospital after a deadly shooting in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis.

A 10-year-old is dead after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. (Source: Gray News)

Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 6:12 p.m. Sunday

Officers found a 10-year-old boy shot on the scene. He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police said a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper is responsible for the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

