10 things to know for voting in the spring election

With court battles and a legislative back-and-forth and concerns about the coronavirus, there is a lot of confusion surrounding the spring election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission boiled it down to 10 things voters need to know:

1. Some municipalities have consolidated polling locations because of a shortage of volunteers to work the polls. If you plan to vote in person, check your polling place at Myvote.WI.gov and click "Find My Polling Place."

2. Wash your hands before you leave. Washing hands with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds, ideally) is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

3. When you arrive at the polling site, wash your hands again or use hand sanitizer. Most polling places can provide you with a 70% alcohol spray solution.

4. Public health-related changes are being made at every polling place. Please help by maintaining your physical distance from others.

5. Be patient. Voting and interacting with poll workers may take longer because of the public health-related changes to procedures.

6. You might have to wait in a line outside your polling place or in the voting area to ensure a safe number of people can maintain physical distance.

7. There will be procedures to allow for 6 feet between voters and poll workers.

8. The Wisconsin Elections Commission asks you to keep face-to-face interactions brief with poll workers and other voters to limit the risk of spreading or catching the coronavirus.

9. If you are feeling sick on voting day, curbside voting options will be available.

10. If you requested and received an absentee ballot, it can be brought to your polling place on election day. A court-ordered deadline to get absentee ballots to your municipal clerk to have it count in the election is 4 p.m. next Monday, April 13.