$10 million project planned for former Brin Theatre property in Menasha

Plans are moving forward for a $10 million development to replace the historical Brin Theatre, which was destroyed by a fire in Menasha last year.

Renderings for the development were shown to the city council Monday night. They include a four-story apartment building; a three-story building with first-floor retail space and apartments above it; and a third building near the water which could house a restaurant or business.

The architecture firm says the development will include public spaces and a connection to the water and trails at Main and Tayco streets.

The development will be called The Brin, in tribute to the property that was part of downtown Menasha's history since 1928. The owners decided in October 2018 to tear down the gutted building, saying it would be too expensive to rebuild or repair (see related stories HERE and HERE). The city purchased the property for $1 then marketed it to developers.

The project is spearheaded by RF Development, based in Menasha.

Its plans received unanimous approval from city leaders to move forward.

The goal is to have the buildings move-in ready in the spring of 2021.