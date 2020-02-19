$10 million plan for water quality improvement in Wisconsin

Water quality in Wisconsin is an ongoing issue but communities needing support may soon find relief. Ten bi-partisan bills passed in the State Assembly Tuesday night all aimed to improving the quality of water in the state. It’s a $10 million plan that includes the ten bills.

Action 2 News has reported about Governor Evers declaring 2019 the Year of Cleaner Water, and since then a 16-member legislative Water Quality Task Force has made it a mission to find ways to help communities, especially people living with contaminated drinking water.

“We had a bill that passed around well compensation it's really important, we need to get help first to people that are being critically affected right away,” said Representative Staush Gruszynski, (D-Green Bay).

Legislators say this is an issue that's maintained a bipartisan focus.

“Now I think people on both sides of the aisle have come to realize this is something the public is demanding and we need to do something about it, so I think it was just good timing,” said Representative Joel Kitchens, (R-Sturgeon Bay).

One of the proposals would look to create a $1 million pilot program giving grants to farmers and universities to find ways to reduce the amount of manure used when growing crops.

“Then we also had a series of bills that dealt with chemicals in your water, so there was a clean sweep bill, that was passed for PFAS, to help with firefighting foam and what we do to make sure that fire departments have the tools to get rid of that foam,” said Gruszynski.

The plan includes moving toward sustainability practices and increase funding for county conservation staff.

“We need to bring the groups together and the farmers have to buy in and recognize that they play a huge role in this, we're never going to solve the problem by putting stricter and stricter rules in place, they have to buy in, and they have, in a lot of areas, so I think that's the overall philosophy is,” said Kitchens.

Still, lawmakers say this is only the first step with lots more work to get done.