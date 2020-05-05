10 displaced following Green Bay house fire

Fire officials say four adults and six children have been displaced following a house fire on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 2400 block of Robinson Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke was coming from the eves on all sides of the home, and everyone had safely evacuated.

Officials say they found the fire in the attached garage, and it was extending into the attic.

Crew members were able to knock the fire down in the garage, while others fought flames in the attic.

The fire department says household members were using a propane cooking appliance in the garage when the unattended hot oil ignited.

No firefighters were injured during the incident, which is estimated to have caused about $80,000 in damage.

Officials say occupants will be staying with family members.