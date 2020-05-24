1 treated for smoke inhalation in Zachow fire

Officials say a man was treated for smoke inhalation Friday night during a Shawano County fire.

The fire, which happened at Krueger Kustoms, an automotive shop in the Town of Zachow, started around 9 p.m.

Pulaski fire officials say more than a dozen departments responded to the fire, which they say was accidental and was started while workers were repairing a vehicle.

No firefighters were injured, however officials say one of shop workers was treated for smoke inhalation.

Multiple vehicles caught fire during the incident.

Shop owners took to Facebook on Saturday, writing the shop is a complete loss.