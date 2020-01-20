1 seriously injured in Sheboygan Co. snowmobile crash

A 34-year-old West Bend man is recovering from serious injuries after crashing his snowmobile into a rock wall Sunday night.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, they received a call shortly after 9 p.m. regarding a single snowmobile crash in a field near STH 144 at the intersection of Lynn Road.

Authorities say the man was travelling at a high rate of speed on the trail in the area, and the snowmobile left the trail and hit a wall, which caused the snowmobile and operator to be airborne for about 100 feet.

The driver was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the DNR.