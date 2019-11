La Crosse police say one person is dead after a shooting on the city's north side.

Police were called to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at a hospital.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the name of the victim has not been released.

