1 killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 10

Authorities say one person is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 10 in the Town of Fremont.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 10 east of Kester Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an eastbound car had left the road, went down an embankment, and turned over.

Officials say the driver, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to Theda Care Medical Center of Waupaca with what were apparently minor injuries.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation.