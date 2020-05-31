1 killed in Waupaca County crash

Authorities say one person is dead following a two vehicle crash on County Highway O and US Highway 45 in the Township of Bear Creek late Saturday morning.

According to the Waupaca Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area at about 11:06 a.m. for a two vehicle crash.

The Sheriff's Office says a westbound passenger car, driven by a man whose age and identity hasn't been released, was traveling across Highway 45 onto County Highway O when it hit an eastbound pick-up truck on County Highway O.

The truck was driven by a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name and age have not been released at this time.

The man driving the car was flown to an area hospital for his injuries.

His condition hasn't been released at this time.

The crash is still being investigated.